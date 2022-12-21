Senske Services acquires DesertGreen

No. 60 on the 2022 LM150 list, Senske Services acquired DesertGreen of Richland, Wash., a lawn, tree and pest control service provider.

“I’ve known (DesertGreen founder) Scott (Hockersmith) for many years and have a tremendous amount of respect for what he’s been able to build in the Tri-Cities,” said Chris Senske, board member, of Senske Services. “I’m excited to have his customers and employees join the Senske family as we look to continually grow and provide the same great services.”

DesertGreen is Senske’s eight acquisition of 2022, joining Rentokil’s lawn care operations in Washington and Utah.

Recently, the company received an investment from private equity firm, GTCR, with the aim of expanding its services. Senske currently serves more than 80,000 residential and commercial customers across 16 branches in Washington, Utah, Idaho and Colorado.