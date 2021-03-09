Senske Services acquires Sun Pest Management

Senske Services has acquired Valence Pest Control dba Sun Pest Management of Clarkson, Wa.

Ranking No. 69 on the 2020 LM150 list with $33,200,000 in revenue in 2019, Senske Services has expanded in Colorado this year with acquisitions as well.

Sun Pest Management operates currently operates in southeastern Washington, northern Idaho and northeastern Oregon and offers weed control and lawn care to both residential and commercial clients.

Sun Pest Management, a general pest control company, was formed in 1969 by Marvin Jackson. In 2005, Jackson sold the business to Russ and Jenny Craber.

The Aust Group represented Sun Pest Management as the exclusive financial adviser on the transaction. The transaction closed on March 1, and the terms of this transaction were not disclosed.

“We are excited for Russ and Jenny Craber and the Sun Pest Team on the acquisition by Senske Services, as we feel this is a great fit for both parties,” said Stuart Aust, principal of The Aust Group.