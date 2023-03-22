Senske Services expands in Colorado with Fit Turf addition

Senske Services, No. 60 on the 2022 LM150 list, expanded into Colorado Springs with the addition of Fit Turf. Fit Turf has been serving customers in the Denver metropolitan area since 2008 and the company will be known as Fit Turf, a division of Senske Services.

“Colorado Springs is an ideal market for us, and we are excited to bring our services to this community,” said Senske CEO, Casey Taylor. “Our team is committed to delivering exceptional results and outstanding customer service to all of our clients, and we look forward to establishing long-lasting relationships with the people of Colorado Springs.”

Fit Turf offers primarily residential lawn and tree care and pest control. Taylor said this move is a part of the company’s plans for nationwide expansion through organic growth and acquisitions.

Senske Services’s moves include acquisitions include Washington-based DesertGreen and Scientific Spray Services and Liqui-Lawn in Longmont, Colo. Senske also received an investment from GTCR, a private equity firm.