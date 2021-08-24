Senske Services expands in Colorado with Fit Turf purchase

Senske Services, No. 62 on the 2021 LM150, is doubling down on Colorado. Following its entry into the state in February with the purchase of companies near Denver and Golden, the company has purchased the assets of Fit Turf, a company that also serves the Metro Denver region.

Founded in 2008, Fit Turf has locations in Broomfield and Centennial, Colo. Services will continue uninterrupted from both branch locations, and the current team of employees will carry on doing business as Fit Turf.

Fit Turf founder Paul Wagner said, “I wanted to find the right company, like Senske, with the core values of Fit Turf to carry on, develop and grow this market while giving our current staff more opportunities.”

Senske President Chris Senske added that he has known Wagner for many years and that “Fit Turf (is) a great, family-oriented place to work, and that is the kind of culture we want to be part of and build on.”

Headquartered in the south, central Washington city Kennewick, Senske Services has been on an expansion push this year. In addition to three Colorado locations purchased since February, the company expanded in May with the purchase of Sun Pest Management in Clarkson, Wash., on the state’s southeastern border with Idaho.