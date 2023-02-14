Senske Services expands to the mid-Atlantic with its latest move

Senske Services, No. 60 on the 2022 LM150 list, continues its recent growth with the addition of Blades of Green, a residential lawn, tree, shrub care and pest control company in Edgewater, Md. Senske Services and Blades of Green will operate as separate entities and brands according to the companies.

Mark Leahy, president of Blades of Green, founded the company in 1989 and will remain on the board as a consultant. Leahy’s brother, Brad, joined the company in 1999 and will manage the operations moving forward.

“We are excited to join the Senske Services team and bring our expertise to a broader customer base,” Brad Leahy, vice president of Blades of Green said. “Together, we will continue to raise the bar in the industry and provide our customers with the best possible services.”

Senske Services made nine acquisitions in 2022 including Washington-based DesertGreen and Scientific Spray Services as well as an investment from GTCR, a private equity firm.

“We are thrilled to welcome Blades of Green to the Senske Services team,” said Casey Taylor, CEO of Senske Services. “With the addition of Blades of Green’s experienced team, we will continue to lead the industry in providing exceptional customer service and expertise as we expand nationwide.”