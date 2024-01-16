Senske Services goes international with two Canadian acquisitions

Senske Services, No. 59 on the 2023 LM150 list, extends its presence into Canada with the additions of Nutri-Lawn and Mosquito.buzz.

Nutri-Lawn, established in 1985, has a coast-to-coast Canadian presence with six corporate locations and 12 franchises spanning major cities in Newfoundland and Labrador, Nova Scotia, New Brunswick, Ontario, Manitoba, Alberta and British Columbia. Meanwhile, Mosquito.buzz, founded in 2016, offers mosquito and tick control, with 3 corporate locations and 5 franchise locations across Nova Scotia, New Brunswick, Ontario, Saskatchewan and Manitoba.

Ryan Vincent, president and owner/partner of Nutri-Lawn and Mosquito.buzz will continue to lead as the president.

“After years of rapid growth in both brands, selling Nutri-Lawn and Mosquito.buzz was a thoughtful decision for the businesses and our employees,” said Ted Dzialowski, executive chairman and owner/partner of Nutri-Lawn and Mosquito.buzz. “Senske’s reputation for excellence and its dedication to customer service aligns with the principles we’ve upheld since the company’s inception.”

According to Senske, Nutri-Lawn and Mosquito.buzz will remain committed to growing the Canadian market through organic growth and future acquisitions.

“This strategic alliance marks a significant milestone for Senske Services. As we welcome Nutri-Lawn and Mosquito.buzz into our family of companies, we see great things in our future,” Casey Taylor, CEO of Senske Services, said. “Ryan Vincent’s continued leadership, coupled with the insights and contributions of the existing team, will undoubtedly ensure a seamless transition and pave the way for further success in the Canadian market.”

Throughout 2023 Senske made multiple moves to expand including the addition of Ace of Blades, National Turf Service of Springfield, Va., Emerald Lawns of Austin, Texas; Barnes Quality Pest Control of Bend, Ore.; Liqui-Lawn of Longmont, Colo.; Blades of Green of Edgewater, Md.; and Scientific Spray Service in Tacoma, Wash and eighth overall since the investment from private equity firm GTCR.