Senske Services opens new location to serve Dallas market

The Euless branch opened its doors in early February and recently celebrated this milestone with a ribbon-cutting ceremony. (Photo courtesy of Senske Services)

Senske Services, No. 29 on the 2024 LM150 list, expanded into the Dallas/Ft. Worth market with the opening of a new location in Euless, Texas. This new branch is part of the Emerald Lawns division, one of the brands within the Senske family of companies.

The new location marks Senske’s fifth branch in Texas and its thirty-ninth across North America.

“This was a tremendous event and reason for celebration,” said Casey Taylor, Senske CEO. “Senske is growing through acquisition efforts and new market expansion, and I could not be happier to cut that ribbon.”

The Euless location will offer a comprehensive range of services tailored to meet the diverse lawn care needs of the Dallas-Fort Worth community. In addition to premier lawn care, Emerald Lawns provides pest control services and professional Christmas light installation.

Senske has made multiple moves to expand including the acquisition of Weber Lawn Care, Ace of Blades, National Turf Service of Springfield, Va.; Barnes Quality Pest Control of Bend, Ore.; Liqui-Lawn of Longmont, Colo.; Blades of Green of Edgewater, Md.; and Scientific Spray Service in Tacoma, Wash and eighth overall since the investment from private equity firm GTCR.