Sensori Robotics to conduct limited trials on new auto mower

April 5, 2023 -  By
Sensori Robotics‘ autonomous mower is a small, electric, location-aware robot that operates on cloud-based software. The company said its artificial intelligence-based location approach can mow anywhere including under trees and near buildings.

To use, a landscape contractor drops off a Sensori Robot Mower on a customer’s site and press play on the mobile app. When the application alerts, the landscaper returns to the site to redeploy the robot to the next customer.

“Artificial Intelligence and robotics have finally reached a point where we can produce great solutions to real-world human problems like lawn care,” said Ross Melbourne, Sensori Robotics co-founder. “Sensori’s robotic mowers offer a range of benefits to both landscapers and customers, including reduced environmental impact, lower costs and increased capacity.”

