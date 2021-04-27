SePro launches tool to improve watershed management

SePro has launched a new technology to improve watershed management.

EutroSORB Phosphorus Filtration Technology is a simple yet highly effective solution that rapidly intercepts phosphorus pollution to quickly restore water quality. Water resources across the country are being devastated by eutrophication as a result of phosphorus pollution. Eutrophication is caused by excess levels of nitrogen and phosphorous in the water, leading to harmful algal blooms (HABs) that can put entire aquatic ecosystems at risk. Many HABs produce toxins that threaten the health of humans, pets, wildlife and local economies.

EutroSORB Phosphorus Filtration Technology is designed to be a simple solution for intercepting excess phosphorus from moving water. EutroSORB filters have a high affinity and capacity for phosphorus and immediately begin working once deployed in a water resource.

“We are thrilled about EutroSORB Phosphorus Filtration Technology and the future of water quality management at SePRO. This novel technology will provide water resource managers an efficient and economical solution to reduce phosphorus inputs, stop eutrophication and protect water quality,” said Mike Pearce, SePro portfolio leader for algae and water quality. “Additionally, EutroSORB and Phoslock Phosphorus Locking Technology will complement each other very well by allowing us to provide comprehensive management solutions for both external and internal phosphorus.”