Service Autopilot Summit to be virtual

Service Autopilot will replace its annual in-person conference with its 2020 Virtual Summit on Nov. 12-13.

The Service Autopilot 2020 Virtual Summit is built for all field service industries that are under and over $1 million in annual revenue — lawn care, cleaning, pool cleaning, snow, pest control and more.

Service Autopilot is a software company dedicated to growing service industry businesses since 2009. Their goal is to help entrepreneurs conquer their dreams by automating their business into quick growth.

All field service business owners, high-level team members, Service Autopilot members and nonmembers are encouraged to attend to master advanced tactics and business growth strategies.

All registrations include:

Zero travel costs

A bonus live happy hour event

Downloadable done-for-you materials

Access to all keynotes and main sessions

Two full days of business strategies and software tips

The SA 2020 Virtual Summit is 100 percent focused on growing field service businesses.

Speakers like Marcus Sheridan (internationally renowned speaker and author), Jonathan Pototschnik (Lawn Care Millionaire and co-founder/CEO of Service Autopilot), and Jason Cupp (growth consultant, Kolbe guru, and hiring expert) will share their ultimate growth secrets.

Additionally, all attendees will have the opportunity to add Extended Access to their tickets so they can get bonus content, notes, and on-demand videos of the conference until Jan. 31, 2021.

Attendees will get more than 15 hours of growth-focused sessions and real-life stories from other field service business owners, according to the company.