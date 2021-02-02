ServicePro partners with ServiceTitan

ServicePro has partnered with ServiceTitan, a software solution for residential and commercial service contractors, that will support customers through scaled resources and innovation.

ServicePro will continue to help its customers meet their goals as part of the ServiceTitan family of companies. ServiceTitan said this investment ensures improved return on investment for ServicePro users with a heightened focus on live support, dedicated account management and improved product experience.

“Existing ServicePro customers can expect to see benefits immediately as we take our solutions and support to a new level,” said ServicePro CEO Andy Deering. “They’ll enjoy enhanced engagement with the ServicePro team, with new resources targeted to continue driving their success.”

Deering and Kim O’Connor, chief information officer, will lead ServicePro as a subsidiary to ServiceTitan and ensure continuity of service and rollout of future ServSuite releases.

“We’re continuously looking to build partnerships that help us deliver premium, vertical-specific solutions to professionals facing evolving challenges in the field service industry,” said Ara Mahdessian, co-founder and CEO of ServiceTitan. “Bringing ServicePro into the ServiceTitan family of brands will support our continued growth and help ServicePro users reach success, while also inspiring us to innovate and develop new solutions that transform the trades.”