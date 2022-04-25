ServiceTitan adds AI technology to expand use of data

ServiceTitan, a cloud-based software platform, launched Titan Intelligence (TI), a suite of artificial intelligence (AI) solutions for the trades. These new features provide home and commercial service providers with actionable insights and recommendations, enabling them to optimize, automate, predict and innovate by harnessing the power of data.

Natively built into ServiceTitan, Titan Intelligence will deliver trade-specific AI capabilities across its entire suite of new data products and feature enhancements.

According to the company, businesses using Titan Intelligence will be able to unlock the power of their own data to help automate repetitive and simple tasks, improve customer experience, predict outcomes, lower costs and stay competitive in a world run by data.

“Titan Intelligence is bringing the power of data and AI to the trades on a scale that has never been seen before,” said Vahe Kuzoyan, co-founder and president of ServiceTitan. “The launch of Titan Intelligence represents a giant leap forward for the trades and another example of ServiceTitan’s commitment to providing contractors with access to the best technology to fuel their business.”

Several new ServiceTitan product updates and features powered by Titan Intelligence were also announced at Pantheon 2022, including:

Smart Dispatch (Beta): ServiceTitan’s new dispatch tool uses machine learning to analyze job data and assist in assigning technicians for jobs based on factors such as geographical zones, skills, drive time and technician sales performance to help save time and maximize revenue.

ServiceTitan’s new dispatch tool uses machine learning to analyze job data and assist in assigning technicians for jobs based on factors such as geographical zones, skills, drive time and technician sales performance to help save time and maximize revenue. Price Insights: A feature delivered through ServiceTitan Pricebook Pro allows contractors to see average pricing in their region, enabling them to price their services competitively based on the average cost for similar services locally.

A feature delivered through ServiceTitan Pricebook Pro allows contractors to see average pricing in their region, enabling them to price their services competitively based on the average cost for similar services locally. Marketing Pro Ads (Beta): Enables home service marketers to lower their cost per lead and maximize ROI. By leveraging Google Ads’ measurement tools and dynamic call tracking features, ServiceTitan customers can see the true impact of their Google Ads budgets and then optimize and automate the flow of key revenue, job and audience data back into Google.

“The trades industry is undergoing rapid digital transformation, and we want to equip our customers with the trades-specific tools and valuable data-driven insights they need to meet this critical moment head-on,” said Ara Mahdessian, co-founder and CEO of ServiceTitan.” We believe that all tradespeople deserve not only the best but also the most innovative technology available to power their businesses that power our lives.”