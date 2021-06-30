ServiceTitan to acquire Aspire

Aspire has signed an agreement to be acquired by ServiceTitan, a software solution for residential and commercial service contractors. This news comes following ServiceTitan’s recent partnership with ServicePro.

Aspire was founded in 2013 and said it now serves more than 50,000 users in 1,100 locations who perform $4 billion in annual transactions across landscaping, snow and ice and construction. ServiceTitan was founded in 2007 by Ara Mahdessian and Vahe Kuyozan.

“From the first time we heard the founding story from Ara and Vahe, we knew there was something special there,” said Aspire CEO Mark Tipton. “We share a similar mission to improve the lives of contractors and provide the software they need to run a successful business and get back their peace of mind. We’re here to make customers successful above all else. ServiceTitan has an amazing track record building the most successful software business in the trades—we’re excited to learn from their experience as we scale Aspire.”

Tipton said Aspire plans to invest in product enhancements, boost its engineering team to accelerate the pace of releases. Although technology integration is not planned at this time, Tipton said Aspire customers will have access to ServiceTitan’s Pro Products in the future as well.

“While we started in plumbing, HVAC, and electrical, our mission from day one has been to help hardworking contractors reach the level of success they deserve,” Mahdessian said. “As we’ve grown, we’ve looked for like-minded partners in the trades to help us achieve this mission at scale. We evaluated the entire landscaping industry, looking for technology companies that shared a similar vision and DNA. There was one player that really stood out from the rest — and that was Aspire.”