Your behavior appears to be a little unusual. Please verify that you are not a bot.


Seth Jones and Aspire’s Mark Tipton break down the 2023 LM150 list

August 30, 2023 -  By
0 Comments
(Screencap: LM Staff)

Mark Tipton, CEO of Aspire Software, and LM‘s Editor-in-Chief Seth Jones break down the numbers that make up this year’s LM150 list, including $16 billion in total revenue. Tipton and Jones talk about the success of the green industry current trends, including an increase in mergers and acquisitions.

Read more LM150:

Related Articles

Sights from Jeffrey Scott’s 2023 Summer Growth Summit at Mariani Landscape
Seth’s Corner: Hip hoppin’ into the August issue of Landscape Management
5 Questions: Mike McCarron
Seth’s Cut: We’re ready for a repeat at Elevate
This article is tagged with , , , , and posted in LM150, Video
Seth Jones

About the Author:

Seth Jones, a graduate of Kansas University’s William Allen White School of Journalism and Mass Communications, was voted best columnist in the industry in 2014 and 2018 by the Turf & Ornamental Communicators Association. Seth has more than 23 years of experience in the golf and turf industries and has traveled the world seeking great stories. He is editor-in-chief of Landscape Management, Golfdom and Athletic Turf magazines. Jones can be reached at sjones@northcoastmedia.net.

Post a Comment