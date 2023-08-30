Seth Jones and Aspire’s Mark Tipton break down the 2023 LM150 list
Mark Tipton, CEO of Aspire Software, and LM‘s Editor-in-Chief Seth Jones break down the numbers that make up this year’s LM150 list, including $16 billion in total revenue. Tipton and Jones talk about the success of the green industry current trends, including an increase in mergers and acquisitions.
