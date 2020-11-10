Seth’s Cut: Are we having fun yet?

The answer is yes … your friends at Landscape Management magazine are having fun, and I hope it shows in the magazine we send you each month.

Last month, we produced that huge book-length magazine about a GIE+EXPO that didn’t really happen, allowing us to talk to problem-solvers across all segments of the industry. It’s not often we get to write imaginary tales in our jobs, so that was a fun one that tickled a different part of our brains than normal. When that magazine hit my desk, I let out a Kool-Aid man, “oh, yeah!” and then asked, “what’s next?”

So, what did we come up with for this issue? Here are just a few highlights.

Our cover story was deftly handled by Associate Editor Sarah Webb, who continues to shine with her hard work for the publication. This month, she took a topic that might be (ahem) a little dry to the reader who doesn’t live and die in the irrigation segment and made it an interesting read for everyone. It’s written in the words of the sources, an “as told to” story, professional speaking to professional. Her story Water Wisdom includes intriguing insights from four irrigation professionals who took some unique approaches to the way they handle their businesses — for example, educating customers so much so that they decide to invest more with the company — a practice that could be borrowed by any company.

Editor Christina Herrick enjoyed learning about the picturesque Gaylord Texan Resort in Grapevine, Texas. LandCare is responsible for this beautiful property, one which we all look forward to seeing in person in 2023 when the venue hosts the National Association of Landscape Professionals’ annual meeting. Paul Oyler is the account manager for the site and shared with us some fantastic photos of the resort, as well as some of his keys to success there.

Senior Editor Abby Hart tells the charming story of how a mower manufacturer made such a deep impression on Aaron Godsey, owner/operator of Godsey Lawn in Pittsburg, Kan., that the company popped up in another momentous day in his life.

And, I had fun catching up with Nate Moses, president of Precision Landscape in Greenville, S.C., in this month’s 5 Questions. We talked about how Nate got into the business, what his favorite books are and about a recent trip to New York City that resulted in an epic concert in Central Park. My interview with Nate can be read here.

Some more fun was had with the creation of the cover this month. The photo shoot was held at Landscape Management Publisher Bill Roddy’s house, who recently had a new Rain Bird irrigation system installed. Chloe Scoular, our account manager on the magazine, is pretty handy with a camera. Our designer, Tracie Martinez, and Chloe pulled up at Bill’s house and took a few hours shooting various images of his new irrigation system, installed by Thomas Irrigation, based in Olmsted Falls, Ohio. Thanks to Chloe, Tracie and Bill for their help in creating this month’s cover (and if you consider yourself handy with a camera, we’d love to see what you’ve shot recently). And a tip of the cap to Tom Mickol of Thomas Irrigation for a job well done on the irrigation install.

Do we have room for any more fun in this issue? Oh, how about cameo appearances by Dallas Cowboys great Emmitt Smith and the World’s Most Interesting Man from the Dos Equis commercials? No, they’re not joining forces to create a new lawn care company, but they did lend their fame to celebrate a friend of the industry. I won’t tell you where exactly they appear in the magazine, but you’ll see them very soon.

Shoot me an email at sjones@northcoastmedia.net if you’re having as much fun at your work as we are and let me know why. And, as the World’s Most Interesting Man says, stay thirsty, my friends.