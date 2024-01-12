Seven Oaks Landscaping helps client live great by the lake

LOCATION: Moneta, Va.

COMPANY: Seven Oaks Landscaping

An existing maintenance client approached Seven Oaks Landscaping to renovate a beachside home’s landscaping and rebuild a failing retaining wall. The landscape faced some extreme slopes from the top of the property to the lake access.

“Because we were taking down the retaining wall, it gave us an opportunity to just rethink that whole space and create a bigger patio,” says David Bower, president of Seven Oaks Landscaping. “He was really wanting to use every square inch of that space.”

Crews needed to excavate the old retaining wall with footers on top of rotting tree stumps. Bower says the company’s Ditch Witch ride-on mini skid-steers and Muck Trucks proved invaluable for that part of the project.

The client wanted the outdoor space to have zones, including beach and lake access, a butterfly garden, a designated hot tub area, a fire pit on the point and boat storage.

The home was also undergoing an interior renovation, so the team at Seven Oaks worked with the interior construction company to coordinate indoor and outdoor design details. Bower says these included some of the pillars used on the exterior of the house and the garage doors.

“They got us involved because they know that we have this passion for the outdoors to match design theme,” he says of the home construction contractor. “You just don’t realize how far it can go when you get to be a team — how much more you can do as a team when you really pull together and you respect each other. Sometimes that is not something that just comes naturally for landscapers and contractors.”

Bower says other unique features of the project include how the design team worked to creatively hide the septic system, utility access and drainage on the patio area.

“They put it under a plate on the patio, so you could still access it, but you would never know it was there,” he says. Seven Oaks Landscaping won a Silver Award from the 2022 National Association of Landscape Professionals’ Awards of Excellence program.

The client wanted this vacation home transformed into a primary residence with multiple outdoor areas to accommodate large gatherings of family and friends year-round.

This before photo shows the failing retaining wall that could not support the house itself, much less a home renovation and new outdoor spaces.

Crews removed the existing retaining wall and rebuilt it, which created an opportunity to design additional outdoor spaces.

Front entrance prior to renovation.

Seven Oaks Landscaping created a new front entrance that mixes the feeling of a vacation home with that of a primary residence.

This before photo shows the underutilized space of the property’s lake-level access.

This after photo shows the lake-level access now with different elevations to give the homeowners the feeling of entering a spa. Natural stepping stones lead to a terraced butterfly garden and natural stairs lead to beach and lake access.

Seven Oaks Landscaping used a failing retaining wall as an opportunity to reimagine the outdoor space for the client including the addition of a hot tub, boat storage, two outdoor showers, lake access and a butterfly garden.

A propane fire pit and seating area offer the clients a chance to view the sunset over the lake.

Seven Oaks Landscaping also created a lakeside fire pit with seating for larger gatherings of family and friends.

Belgard Dublin cobble pavers line this shaded walkway and seating area.

This full-service maintenance client is an active gardener who wanted a space for her hobby.

The client also wanted a beach area with seating.

Crews needed to work around existing trees, utilities and the home’s septic system.

Crews also faced extreme slopes which are typical for mountain lake properties.

The property’s new retaining wall supports the home renovations as well as the outdoor spaces created by Seven Oaks Landscaping.