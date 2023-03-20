Shill Grounds Management expands in Cincinnati and Dayton

Schill Grounds Management, No. 39 on the 2022 LM150 list, recently added GrassCor, a commercial and residential landscape management and snow and ice removal company that serves the Cincinnati and Dayton markets.

Based in the northern part of Cincinnati in Blue Ash, Ohio, GrassCor offers residential and commercial grounds management, landscaping and winter services.

Schill said Alex Sulfsted, owner of GrassCor, grew the business in the past 12 years by expanding to multiple locations around Cincinnati and Dayton. GrassCor has about 100 employees, most of whom will remain with Schill, and they serve more than 300 clients across the region.

GrassCor was Schill’s eighth acquisition in less than three years and expands its service area in Cincinnati to complement its previous acquisitions of Grounds Elite, Fredericks Landscaping, and Ward and Thornton Landscapes.

“GrassCor is a natural fit for the Schill family of companies, with a culture of integrity similar core values of being employee-centered and customer-focused,” said Jerry Schill, CEO of Schill Grounds Management and founder of the company. “Partnering with GrassCor allows us to provide better coverage and enhanced services in Cincinnati and Dayton — and throughout the Upper Midwest. We are very excited to welcome the GrassCor team.”

Sulfsted will continue to lead GrassCor’s team. Schill said its model is to develop an “owner’s network” that keeps former owners closely involved in running the business while providing strategic recommendations and sharing best practices among the Schill group of companies.

“We are thrilled to be joining forces with Schill because their values are exactly what we believe in here at GrassCor,” said Sulfsted. “We look forward to continuing to lead the GrassCor team and providing exceptional support and quality service to clients in southern Ohio for many years to come as we grow.”

Schill’s previous acquisitions include: