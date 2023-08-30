Landscape Management was the exclusive media partner of Jeffrey Scott’s 2023 Summer Growth Summit at Mariani Landscape. Here are some of the sights from the event. (See more from the event here)

Friends of LM: (Left to right) Bill Roddy, publisher of Landscape Management; Adam VanHof of Cedar Springs Landscape Group and Matt Hunter of New Garden Landscaping & Nursery take time for a photo during the cocktail reception.

Event kick-off: Jeffrey Scott welcomes the attendees of the Summer Growth Summit and thanks his partners on day two of the event. The event built up over four days: On day one, only the Second in Command peer group met, with Fred Wacker, president of Mariani Landscape, as the keynote speaker; On day two, only clients of Jeffrey Scott attended; On day three, Scott welcomed non-clients. In all, around 430 attended the event at its peak.

Tough questions: Scott divided Summer Growth Summit tables by job position within the various companies. Attendees analyzed the seven steps in the sales cycles during one of the exercises given to the tables. The tables discussed weaknesses the companies might face and how they might overcome them.

Talking autonomous mowing: At Mariani Landscape headquarters in Lake Bluff, Ill., Tim Blintin, production manager for specialty services at Mariani Landscape, discusses using autonomous mowers with one of the groups. When asked if the mowers ever get stolen, he reported it had occurred three times, and each time they were abandoned and then recovered using GPS tracking.

A packed banquet room: For the final day of the Summer Growth Summit, the banquet room expanded to twice the size of the Tuesday meeting. Key personnel from Mariani Landscape made presentations, as well as Jeffrey Scott. Landscape Management magazine’s Seth Jones also took the mic as that day’s lead-off presenter.

We were today old when we learned: (Left to right) Frank Mariani of Mariani Premier Group; Seth Jones, editor-in-chief of Landscape Management; and Jordy Scott of Glengate, during the opening reception. Seth thought Jordy was kidding when he learned that Jordy and Jeffrey Scott are brothers.

Dinner with Ground Works Land Design: Roddy made the reservation, but dinner was on Ground Works Land Design, located in Westlake, Ohio. Dave DiGregorio, general manager, is on the far left with Tony Nasrallah, founder and president, seated next to him. Thanks to the guys for an amazing meal, and even better company!

A gift for Frank: Jones was thrilled to present a framed copy of the June 2023 issue (which features our 2023 LM150 list) of Landscape Management — featuring Frank Mariani on the cover — to Frank and Bryan Christiansen, CEO of Mariani Premier Group.

Hang this one on the office wall: Rolling in six strong from Birdsboro, Pa., it’s the crew from New Castle Lawn & Landscape! From right to left are Dan Marshall, Brad Stephenson, Andy Auchenbach, Tricia Williams, Stacey Carmello and Mark Swartley … with Jeffrey Scott and Frank Mariani in the middle.

Everyone say cheese!: Following a short presentation by Jones, he and Jeffrey Scott took a selfie from the stage. Apologies to the people in the corners who were cut out — even Seth’s Go-Go Gadget arms have their limits.