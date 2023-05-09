Signed Georgia law will protect users against regulations on gas-powered blowers

Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp recently signed into law the Landscape Equipment and Agricultural Fairness or LEAF Act.

The LEAF Act prohibits certain regulations and policies concerning the use of certain equipment and prohibits regulations that create differing standards for or distinguish gasoline-powered leaf blowers from similar equipment.

“This bill is about choice and freedom,” said Kemp.

Proponents of the bill, including the Georgia Urban Ag Council, say gas-powered, battery-operated and manual tools all have benefits to consumers and this law protects the choice of citizens and businesses to use the tools that best match their needs.

Georgia is the first state to prohibit regulations to create different standards for gas-powered leaf blowers.