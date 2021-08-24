SingleOps lands on Inc. 5000 list

SingleOps has earned a spoke on the Inc. 5000 list, a ranking of the nation’s fastest-growing private companies. SingleOps is the highest-ranked and fastest-growing business management software company in the green industry on the list.

SingleOps ranks No. 1,150 on the 2021 Inc. 5000, with three-year revenue growth of 423 percent.

SingleOps CEO Sean McCormick credits the company’s ability to win new business and implement operational best practices for contractors for SingleOps revenue growth.

“In its early days, SingleOps was built in the office of a green industry company,” McCormick said. “Using SingleOps, that company became a mainstay on the Inc. 5000. Today, we are thrilled to join such a prestigious list … Software is revolutionizing the green industry, and as software adoption for landscapers and arborists grows, our focus on providing excellent software and service to our customers will drive SingleOps’ success.”