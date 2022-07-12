SingleOps receives $74 million investment

SingleOps, a provider of business management software to green industry companies, announces a $74 million growth equity investment from FTV Capital. The funding enables SingleOps to expand its platform and grow its team.

“Since day one, our mission at SingleOps has been to build and implement software solutions purpose-built for green industry businesses that ultimately help them win customers for life,” said Sean McCormick, CEO at SingleOps. “We’ve seen tremendous growth the last few years and have truly begun to make a lasting positive impact in the green industry, which has only been possible through the hard work of our amazing team and the strong response from our customers.”

SingleOps reports 423 percent revenue growth over the past three years, making it one of the top 10 fastest-growing software companies in Atlanta, according to the Inc. 5000 Fastest-Growing Private Companies in America list for 2021.

“FTV is excited to partner with SingleOps’ passionate leadership team, who consistently listen to the needs of their customers and have become an industry leader as a result,” said Robert Anderson, partner at FTV Capital. “ As adoption of business management software accelerates, we look forward to leveraging our extensive experience in B2B software and payments to help SingleOps seize a tremendous market opportunity and continue its exciting growth trajectory as it brings new innovative solutions to the green industry.”

Anderson and Gurmaan Bhatia, vice president at FTV Capital, will join SingleOps’ board of directors as part of the investment. Existing investor Five Elms Capital also fully participated in the round. Houlihan Lokey acted as a financial advisor to SingleOps, and Fisher Broyles served as SingleOps’ legal counsel.