Sipcam Agro: Coastal Herbicide

August 31, 2021 -  By
Photo: Sipcam Agro

Coastal Herbicide is the most all-encompassing and easy-to-use herbicide for southern turf available today. Trials at universities across the South prove its effectiveness in an easy, one-time application of 64 oz. or in a sequential program of two 32 oz. applications. Easy-to-use Coastal provides exceptional control of broadleaf weeds like white clover and henbit, and grassy weeds like Poa annua and crabgrass and is safe to use on all four of the major southern turf varieties: Bermudagrass, centipede grass, St. Augustine grass and Zoysia grass.

To learn more, visit www.coastalherbicide.com

