Sipcam releases new Pythium tool: Karma

Sipcam Agro USA has released its newest innovation: Karma fungicide. The systemic fungicide combats many Pythium diseases, including damping-off, cottony blight, grease spot and root rot.

“As turf and lawn managers know, Pythium diseases can be devastating even for the most well-maintained turf grass,” said Todd Mason, director of national sales and development for the turf and ornamental division at Sipcam. “Pythium reduces the turf’s ability to absorb water and nutrition from the soil and causes roots to die back. It’s extremely difficult to get rid of, so prevention is key. Karma Fungicide does both.”

Karma can be used in the summer as a curative application when signs of Pythium begin to appear, minimizing any potential turf damage. However, the fungicide delivers maximum returns when used as a preventive in early spring, according to Sipcam.

The fungicide is suitable for tank mixing to broaden the disease-control spectrum and can be applied following germination or to established turf. It absorbs quickly, which benefits translocation, and its multisite mode of action makes it an excellent resistance management tool.

“Tough challenges need innovative and powerful solutions,” Mason said. “That’s what Karma is. A real solution that can help superintendents and managers maintain their turf, so they can keep their business on solid ground.”