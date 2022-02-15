SiteOne adds new small particle fertilizer technology

SiteOne Landscape Supply adds LESCO Spar-Tech small particle technology featuring advanced micronutrients delivered to plants at a molecular level to resolve nutrient deficiencies.

“We are always looking for ways to expand our current product offerings to ensure we are meeting the demands and believe this new Spar-Tech SPT addition is the perfect fit,” said Brian Rowan, vice president of product category management at SiteOne. “LESCO Spar-Tech is available in a straight liquid format as a stand-alone application that can be applied to granular formulations and may also be tank-mixed with other nutrients, to meet a variety of needs.”

According to the company, some benefits of LESCO Spar-Tech include: