SiteOne adds new small particle fertilizer technology
SiteOne Landscape Supply adds LESCO Spar-Tech small particle technology featuring advanced micronutrients delivered to plants at a molecular level to resolve nutrient deficiencies.
“We are always looking for ways to expand our current product offerings to ensure we are meeting the demands and believe this new Spar-Tech SPT addition is the perfect fit,” said Brian Rowan, vice president of product category management at SiteOne. “LESCO Spar-Tech is available in a straight liquid format as a stand-alone application that can be applied to granular formulations and may also be tank-mixed with other nutrients, to meet a variety of needs.”
According to the company, some benefits of LESCO Spar-Tech include:
- Instant availability to immediately correct and prevent micronutrient deficiencies.
- Easy-to-use, compatible formulations can be tank-mixed with fertilizers and control chemicals.
- Micronutrients in pure ionic form allow for fast, efficient ways to get nutrients into the plant.
- Buffers tank mix water, reducing surface tension, and eliminating the need for additional surfactants.
- Contains amino acid-complexed micronutrients that are mobile and translocate efficiently.
- No phosphate tie-up, regardless of soil pH. Micronutrients are available to the plant.
- No residue left in the plant or soil, all components have plant metabolic functionality and are fully utilized.
- Easily added to any existing fertility program to improve results and enhance efficacy.
- Non-staining technology prevents stains on concrete or other surfaces.
- Small Particle Technology improves the efficacy and uptake of micronutrients when applied with, or in addition to primary nutrients.