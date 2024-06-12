SiteOne adds premium natural stone product line

SiteOne Landscape Supply added three new product lines from Solstice Stone Collections to its hardscapes offerings.

SiteOne Landscape Supply added three new product lines from Solstice Stone Collections to its hardscapes offerings. The addition will provide contractors, designers, architects and builders access to natural stone products sourced from around the world.

Handpicked for a variety of customer stonework applications, the Castle, Elevations and Coastal collections are now available at select Siteone Stone Centers across the United States.

“By leveraging our international network of supply partners, we are able to provide better selection for our customers so they can build unique spaces for their clients to enjoy,” said Matt Henderson, category manager of hardscapes at SiteOne.

Ideal for pool projects, the Coastal Collection contains travertine, limestone and marble products. The Elevations Collection features thin veneer for indoor and outdoor vertical applications. The premium natural stone pavers and finishing pieces of the Castle Collection are easy to install, much like traditional manufactured products.

“We are excited to add Solstice Stone Collections to our hardscapes division,” said Chris Noone, senior director of category management for hardscapes at SiteOne. “The Solstice teams’ commitment to customer service and detail-oriented stone selections continue to be an excellent addition to SiteOne’s expanding product offerings and footprint in the hardscapes space.”

LM Staff

Landscape Management's staff brings together collective experience in journalism, research, writing, and editing. Our team stays tapped into the pulse of the industry, covering a wide range topics with a commitment to delivering compelling stories and high-quality content.

