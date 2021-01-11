SiteOne brings SiteOne University events online

SiteOne Landscape Supply is moving its SiteOne University events online to serve green industry workers seeking to expand their knowledge and business offerings in 2021. SiteOne Universities will feature focused tracks on business, erosion control/drainage, green symposium, golf, hardscaping, irrigation, lawn care, lighting, nursery, pest control and tree care.

“The off-season winter months are an ideal time for many contractors to grow their skills and improve business practices,” said Christina Moore, senior events manager at SiteOne Landscape Supply. “Our team has made a focused effort to offer courses in Spanish and English. We are offering seven to 10 tracks during every event, and where possible, provide relevant continuing education credits based on geography.”

Individuals interested in attending can find a class and register at SiteOne.com/Events. Registration is open; events begin Jan. 19, 2021 and run through November 2021. The 25 University training opportunities are open to everyone. Partners points may be applied to cover the registration fee.