SiteOne, landscape companies partner on community service project

This past spring, SiteOne Landscape Supply partnered with Atlanta-area landscape companies to provide landscaping and irrigation installation at Champions Place, a new shared home for physically challenged young adults who have aged out of high school programs.

Champions Community Foundation (CCF), the nonprofit organization that supports Champions Place, aims to significantly improve the lives of young adults with physical disabilities, enabling them to reach their full potential as self-reliant, productive and fulfilled citizens in their local community.

The volunteer project started with a meeting with SiteOne Chairman and CEO Doug Black, SiteOne Area Sales Manager Randy Moody and foundation board members. Initially, the project was going to be completed by SiteOne associates, but coronavirus restrictions caused the team to pivot to landscape companies.

“I called on companies that were good customers to SiteOne and just explained what we were working on … it was not difficult for people to come in and help out,” said Moody, who coordinated the project. “It was really rewarding how people just jumped in and helped.”

Landscape companies All American Landscape, Aqua Underground, Davis Landscape, J&J Landscape, LDC Group, Meadows Landscape, Metro Contracting, Oasis Landscapes & Irrigation, Russell Landscape Group, Sprinkalawn Atlanta and Young Earth Systems all participated in the effort.

The companies combined to install 23 zones of irrigation; 100 trees; 1,600 plants; 36,500 square feet of TifTuf Bermudagrass sod; 3,500 square feet of paver patio; 5,000 square feet of synthetic turf; a drainage system; an outdoor kitchen; a fire pit; a water feature; and an entrance sign.

Kevin Paulen is president of Oasis Landscapes & Design, which had four crew members on the site installing irrigation and drainage.

“We love to do community projects,” he said. “As soon as (Moody) told me about the project, I was thrilled to get involved.” His company now provides the site with weekly maintenance.

CCF and SiteOne haven’t been able to officially celebrate the opening of Champions Place, but they’re proud of the work. “There hasn’t been a big finale yet, and we haven’t been able to have that big grand opening event because of COVID, but people are amazed at the transformation,” Moody said.