SiteOne Landscape Supply adds Melrose Irrigation Supply and Sales

SiteOne Landscape Supply acquired Melrose Irrigation Supply and Sales. Melrose has six locations throughout Florida focused on the distribution of irrigation, lighting and drainage products.

“Partnering with SiteOne was an obvious choice given our similar approach to serving our customers,” said Dominick Pagano, owner of Melrose Irrigation Supply and Sales. “It became apparent early in the process that we share the same core values and culture. I’m excited about what this partnership will provide for our associates, suppliers and customer base.”

This acquisition marks the fourth in 2021 for SiteOne as it expands its reach in Florida and beyond.

“Melrose has an extremely talented and seasoned team, and we are thrilled to have them join the SiteOne family,” said Doug Black, Chairman and CEO of SiteOne Landscape Supply. “Melrose provides us with six additional branches throughout the state of Florida along with a wealth of knowledge and a terrific track record of excellence in the irrigation, lighting and drainage lines of business.”