SiteOne Landscape Supply makes second acquisition of 2021

SiteOne Landscape Supply acquired Arizona Stone & Architectural Products and Solstice Stone (collectively, “AZ Stone and Solstice”) at the start of April. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

AZ Stone and Solstice operates seven locations throughout Arizona and two locations in the Las Vegas, Nev., market.

“We are very excited to welcome AZ Stone and Solstice to the SiteOne family,” said Doug Black, chairman and CEO of SiteOne Landscape Supply.” They have an outstanding reputation for delivering quality products and exceptional service to customers throughout Arizona and the Las Vegas market. AZ Stone and Solstice is a perfect complement to our current irrigation, agronomics, landscape lighting and hardscapes business in those markets.”

The seven locations owned by AZ Stone and Solstice throughout the two states focus on the distribution of hardscapes, natural stone and landscape supplies to landscape professionals.

“We are excited to join the SiteOne family and strengthen our commitment to providing the highest level of value, service, and products to our loyal customers,” said Bill Burke, founder of AZ Stone and Solstice. “Our employees are our greatest asset and we look forward to the opportunities they will now have as part of a best in class national organization.”

According to Black, this is the companies second acquisition of 2021 in an effort to strengthen their business and expand the number of markets in which they are active and able to provide services.