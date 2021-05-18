SiteOne launches controller recycling program

SiteOne Landscape Supply has launched a new “Upgrade, Save, Recycle” program, where contractors who bring in an old irrigation controller will receive an immediate 15 percent discount on a smart, Wi-Fi-enabled irrigation controller.

SiteOne said the program helps the environment by making it easy to upgrade less efficient units to the current generation of smart and Wi-Fi-enabled controllers. Additionally, each branch location also has a dropoff box to make it easy for contractors to recycle old controllers and keep them out of landfills.

“Our new program allows contractors to experience the benefits and efficiency of smart controllers firsthand, while also feeling good about making a difference for our environment and community,” said Luis Andrade, irrigation category manager for SiteOne Landscape Supply. “We are proud to offer a wide variety of EPA-certified WaterSense products that are designed to encourage water efficiency, and we continue to work with our suppliers to introduce new eco-friendly products and programs to help the environment and improve customer experience.”

In the U.S., SiteOne is partnering with Blue Star Recyclers, to recycle the controllers. Blue Star Recyclers’ core mission is recycling electronics and other materials, while also creating local jobs for people with autism or other disabilities.

“Canadian contractors can also take advantage of the savings,” Andrade said. “SiteOne is partnering with Canada-based Greentec for the “Upgrade, Save, Recycle” program. The company’s mission is “to lead the circular economy by supporting our clients with secure and sustainable electronics recycling solutions.”

For a list of qualifying controllers, visit here.