SiteOne launches new 300-gallon truck-mounted tank sprayer

SiteOne Landscape Supply launched its LESCO 300 truck-mounted tank sprayer.

The new unit features a 300-gallon tank, an all-electric start and a 6.5 hp Vanguard engine. The company says the truck-mounted design offers alternative efficiencies compared to a stand-on unit, such as towability and space savings. The truck-mounted sprayer features a hydra-cell pump engineered to be low maintenance.

“With an unknown economic outlook in 2023, we recognize it’s crucial for turf maintenance teams to be as productive as possible,” said Nick Schomer, SiteOne director of category management for equipment. “We’re excited to introduce our newest innovation and offer unbeatable LESCO financing options. This is the perfect time for customers to elevate their business for next year.”

The tank sprayer is resistant to corrosive chemicals and features molded, peel-resistant measurement labels that are easy to read, according to SiteOne. It also includes a waterproof, lockable storage compartment. The unit attaches to most truck models and covers a large application area.

Through Oct. 31, SiteOne says it will offer customers LESCO financing including zero percent for 48 months (0.81 percent APR).