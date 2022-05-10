SiteOne launches new marketing toolkit for Parnters Program members

A new Marketing Toolkit from SiteOne Landscape Supply aims to save business owners time, according to the company.

The online program gives users the ability to create, customize and print marketing assets to promote their business in their community. The Marketing Toolkit is exclusively for the company’s Partners Program members.

“We know our customers are busy running their businesses and it can be challenging to find time to spread the word about their services,” said Allison Flynn, senior director of integrated marketing at SiteOne. “That’s why our Marketing Toolkit is the ultimate online resource where customers can easily create and print their customized assets. We’re delighted to be able to help save time so customers can remain focused on their growth.”

The online portal has pre-designed templates to choose from, including business cards, door hangers, flyers, truck magnets and yard signs that can be customized with a customer’s logo, business name and contact information. Users can edit the template of their choice and make their desired changes. Members can print materials professionally or download instantly to print for free.