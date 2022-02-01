SiteOne launches new Pythium fungicide

SiteOne Landscape Supply has launched its new, LESCO Stronghold Fungicide SC for professionally managed turf areas, which stops spores from germinating to preventatively inhibit all stages of Pythium fungal development.

“From labor shortages and supply chain problems to increased cost of materials and higher wages, we recognize that turf professionals face many unique challenges — especially now,” said Brian Rowan, VP category management at SiteOne. “This new solution will help professionals cut costs and time without sacrificing efficiency.”

With 34.5 percent active ingredient cyazofamid, this new LESCO product is highly efficient at targeting pythium disease as well as Phytophthora and downy mildew diseases on ornamental plants in landscapes.

Featuring no restricted entry interval for landscape turf applications, treated areas may be entered as soon as sprays have dried for reduced labor time. It can also be applied immediately after seeding, and up to three times per year at the rate of 0.9 fluid ounces per 1,000 square feet or 39.2 fluid ounces per acre.

The active ingredient, cyazofamid, features a novel mode of action that puts it in FRAC Group 21 and makes it ideal for resistance management programs. From Pythium blight and damping-off to root dysfunction or root rot, LESCO Stronghold Fungicide is highly efficient.

LESCO Stronghold fungicide is labeled for use in professionally managed turf areas, including: