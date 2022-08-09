SiteOne launches online estimate tool

SiteOne Landscape Supply looks to ease the day-to-day for landscape businesses with its new free online estimating tool.

According to the company, the tool helps contractors quickly and easily present customized, professional proposals to customers and secure business without separate software or subscriptions.

“We know that many landscape operators use pen and paper to quickly sketch out estimates, so we are excited to make things easier for them by reducing the time it takes to create an estimate and present it professionally,” said John Wells, SiteOne director of product management. “The estimate tool enables contractors to produce a personalized document with their own logo and up-to-date supplier pricing.”

SiteOne account holders can use the free estimate tool by building an item list on SiteOne.com, either using “Add to list” or by uploading a list in Excel format. Once a user creates the list, the account holder may convert the list to an estimate, add markup and customization and then download the estimate as a PDF. The estimate tool includes a free-form field so contractors can add items that are not available on SiteOne’s website, such as labor and permits.

Account holders can reference SiteOne’s estimate tool explainer video as a resource and step-by-step guide to learn how to use the new feature. Contractors can contact their local branch or call 800-748-3663 to enable online access.

SiteOne also recently launched a marketing toolkit for Partner Program members.