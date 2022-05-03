SiteOne makes third acquisition in 2022 with addition of Preferred Seed

SiteOne Landscape Supply has acquired Preferred Seed, a wholesale distributor of seed and agronomics products located in Buffalo, N.Y. The company was founded in 2000 and serves the Buffalo, Rochester and Erie markets in New York and Pennsylvania.

“Preferred Seed is a strong market leader in seed and agronomics products in upstate New York with a terrific team,” said Doug Black, chairman and CEO of SiteOne Landscape Supply. “With their extensive experience, wealth of knowledge and exceptional reputation for excellent customer service, they are a perfect complement to our existing business and a great addition to the SiteOne family.”

“We’re excited to see how Preferred Seed will continue to grow as part of the SiteOne Landscape Supply family,” said Jack Bryant, co-owner of Preferred Seed. “This partnership will enhance opportunities for our team and our customers.”

“We pride ourselves on outstanding and personal customer service and know that SiteOne will help us continue that tradition,” said Garrett Coleman, co-owner of Preferred Seed. “We look forward to continuing to serve our customers with expanded capabilities and the same friendly service they’re accustomed to.”

This is the third acquisition in 2022 for SiteOne as the company continues to expand the number of markets in which it offers the full range of landscape supplies and services to landscape professionals.