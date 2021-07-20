SiteOne named exclusive landscape sponsor of IA University

SiteOne Landscape Supply will serve as the exclusive landscape sponsor of “IA University” held during the Irrigation Association’s Education Week Dec. 6-10; registration is now open for IA University.

“Participants can select from three coursework levels: beginner, intermediate or advanced, ensuring the coursework meets them where they’re at,” said Luis Andrade, category manager, irrigation. “With more than 20 courses, some available in Spanish, the possibilities of where a contractor can take the lessons are endless. Classes support the landscape, golf and agriculture industries; it’s really up to the attendee to determine their direction.”

Courses during IA Show’s Education Week will help professionals learn the fundamentals and practical skills necessary to design, install or maintain an irrigation system. Contractors can further tailor course direction by selecting an education focus: agriculture, landscape business basics, landscape and golf or pumps and soils. IA University classes are taught by instructors with industry expertise that have proven teaching experience. Courses are developed from real-world applications or case studies and highlight current techniques or showcase field-tested results.

Early sign-up for IA University closes Oct. 31. Registration for IA University is separate from the IA Show.