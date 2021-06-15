SiteOne offering green industry training in Spanish

SiteOne Landscape Supply plans to offer a series of bilingual initiatives to support the green industry, starting with four Spanish-taught courses during the July 20, 2021, virtual SiteOne University.

Spanish-language courses include basics of irrigation installation and proper water management, introduction to low voltage lighting in the landscape, certified drainage contractor and labeling and safety during application.

“More than 1,500 contractors have participated in one of 10 virtual SiteOne University events this year,” said Christina Moore, senior events manager at SiteOne Landscape Supply. “Latino customers have been in many of our online classrooms and have provided great feedback about the coursework. We recognize that our customers have various needs, and we pledge to support them through various initiatives.”

One of the participants to provide feedback is Jose Olmedo of Maverick Fence & Landscaping. When asked about the general course learnings, Olmedo said, “Muchas gracias. Creo que me proporcionaron mucha información que me será muy útil en mi negocio para seguir mejorando mi servicio.” (“Thank you. I think they provided me with a lot of information that will be very useful in my business to continue improving my service.”)

Launched nearly one-year ago, SiteOne’s Spanish website has received 13,948 visits. Latino-focused initiatives emphasize recruitment of bilingual branch associates and bilingual campaign advertisements promoted on social media, websites and radio.

“The work that is being done today is only the beginning,” Moore said. “Expect additional materials to support our Spanish/English language customers.”

Registration is open for the July 20 virtual event. The University training opportunities are open to everyone. Partners points may be applied to cover the registration fee. In addition to the courses taught in Spanish, the event will include sessions from

Additional coursework taught during the upcoming July 20 SiteOne University includes: Business taught by Landscape Management columnist Marty Grunder of The Grow Group, irrigation, lighting, hardscaping, tree care and erosion control and drainage.