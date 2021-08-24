SiteOne to host 25th annual Women in the Green Industry Conference

SiteOne Landscape Supply will host its 25th annual Women in the Green Industry Conference (WIGI) Sept. 30 to Oct. 3 in San Antonio. Registration is open now through Sept. 7 for the four-day professional development event focused on helping women flourish in the green industry.

“This year’s focus is ‘flourish’ because there’s never been a better or more important time to celebrate the key role women play in the future of the landscape industry and help them grow their personal networks and business opportunities,” said Christina Moore, senior events manager at SiteOne Landscape Supply. “After a year of unexpected change and challenges, we are really looking forward to meeting again in-person to network, share best practices, support one another and learn new business strategies that will benefit the entire landscape industry.”

The 2021 welcome dinner keynote “Embracing the Growth Zone” will be given by Lauren Johnson, mental performance coach and speaker at Lauren Johnson and Co. Opening the first day of WIGI is Claire Goldman, principal, head of design and business development at R&R Landscaping with “Better Together” — identifying and capitalizing on the differences between women and men to improve working relationships. Jennifer Lemcke, chief executive officer at Weed Man will close WIGI with “Building a Team Today and Bench Strength for the Future.” The session will provide a deep dive into creating a process for recruiting efforts.

Attendees will have the opportunity to learn from guest speakers, sponsors and each other by attending breakout sessions focused on topics, including:

“An Introduction to Wellness for Landscape Professionals” Laura Butcher, assistant director, personal training, Auburn University

“How to Build and Maintain Scalable Systems” Emily Lindley, marketing manager at The Grow Group, and Lisa Greenwell, vice president of business operations at Greensweep LLC

“Win More Profitable Work with Powerful Estimates and Job Costing” Brittany Auman, owner of Auman Landscape

“Boosting The Biz Inside and Out Through Photos” Deborah Cole, owner of Deborah Cole Photography

“The Membership Economy” Beth Barry, vice president of software business development at Real Green Systems

“Recruiting: Don’t Stop Be Leafing” Robyn Moffat, recruiting manager at SiteOne, and Michele Posehn, senior manager, diversity and university relations at SiteOne

“Know Your Break-Even, So You Don’t Break the Bank” Lisa McCarthy, founding partner/COO at Out Of The Box Technology

“Remove Risk from Your Mix” Jennifer Poore, senior marketing communications manager at Bayer

“Go With the Flow: Irrigation Essentials” Julie Zigler, specification sales manager for Florida at Hunter Industries.

“Get Illuminated: Strategies for Customer Engagement” Jenny Reemelin, sales manager for Northeast and Central Florida at Hunter Industries

“Outdoor Living — Not Just a FirePit Anymore” Megan Pratt, field marketing manager at Oldcastle APG

“Wellness for Landscape Professionals” Melanie Duguay, customer service and logistics manager at Techniseal

“Won’t you be my Neighbor? Own the neighborhood by harnessing the power of Next Door and Community Mk” Beth Barry, vice president of software business development at Real Green Systems

WIGI is made possible thanks to presenting sponsors Hunter and FX Luminaire; gold sponsors Belgard and Techniseal. Additional sponsors include: Bayer, Epic Plastics, LMN, NALP, NDS, Real Green Systems, ProGraphics Screen Printing, The Grow Group, PBI-Gordon and IPS Weld On.

SiteOne customers can apply 75,000 Partners Points to cover the registration fee or 95,000 Partners Points for a registration package including roundtrip airfare, hotel, ground transportation, group meals, classes and keynote sessions. Register for Women in the Green Industry at www.siteone.com/wigi2021.