Slime intros 2-in-1 tire sealant

Slime introduces a new 2-in-1 Tire and Tube Premium Sealant for all off-highway tires and tubes. The 2-in-1 Tire & Tube Premium Sealant seeks out and instantly seals tread area punctures up to a ¼-inch in tires and up to 1/8-inch in tubes. When a puncture occurs, Slime’s patented sealant is carried directly to the source. The pressure of the escaping air forces the particles into the opening, where they build up and intertwine to form a long-lasting, flexible plug.

Slime’s 2-1 Sealant is designed to be used in any tube or tubeless non-highway vehicles (including ATVs/UTVs, riding lawn mowers, trailers, tractors and more).

Key features and benefits include: