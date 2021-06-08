Your behavior appears to be a little unusual. Please verify that you are not a bot.


Slingshot: You miss 100% of the calls you don’t take

Photo: Slingshot

Because 74% of customers choose the lawn provider that responds first, Slingshot helps you answer every call first and fast to capture more business and increase revenue. We do more than just take messages, we’re a comprehensive sales and customer support team that can:

 

  • Sell your customized lawn and landscape service packages or help with outbound campaigns
  • Collect credit card and payment information
  • Accurately measure lot size
  • Manage customer support and create new accounts
  • Qualify potential customers, 24/7

 

Post a Comment