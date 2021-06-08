Slingshot: You miss 100% of the calls you don’t take

Because 74% of customers choose the lawn provider that responds first, Slingshot helps you answer every call first and fast to capture more business and increase revenue. We do more than just take messages, we’re a comprehensive sales and customer support team that can:

Sell your customized lawn and landscape service packages or help with outbound campaigns

Collect credit card and payment information

Accurately measure lot size

Manage customer support and create new accounts

Qualify potential customers, 24/7

Sign up here by May 28th to take advantage of special pricing and discounts.