Smart irrigation products from Calsense now integrated into Land F/X Landscape design software

|
Land F/X software users can now access and specify Calsense smart irrigation products.

Products from smart irrigation industry provider Calsense have been integrated into Land F/X, a software company serving the landscape architecture and irrigation system design community. Using Land F/X software, designers can now access and specify Calsense products. This includes the CS3000 cloud-connected irrigation controller and management system, along with Flowsense flow monitoring technology.

Using Land F/X’s CAD add-on Irrigation F/X software allows users to access current data from manufacturer catalogs, place equipment, and draw pipe, calculating pressure and flow automatically.

Father-and-son team David and Jeremiah Farmer founded Land F/X in the 1990s to enable the easy integration of AutoCAD into the landscape architecture workflow.

“We’re extremely pleased and proud to be able to bring Calsense products to Land F/X users,“ said Calsense Chief Technical Expert, David Meehan. “Our technology, including the CAD drawings for our products, is now easily accessible on the platform, which allows irrigation designers and landscape architects to incorporate them into their system plans via Irrigation F/X.”

LM Staff

LM Staff

Landscape Management's staff brings together collective experience in journalism, research, writing, and editing. Our team stays tapped into the pulse of the industry, covering a wide range topics with a commitment to delivering compelling stories and high-quality content.

Why you should consider more than water savings when selling drip irrigation
Customers love hearing their water bills can be lowered, but there are other ways to sell drip irrigation.Keep Reading

New Jersey Landscape Contractors Association trade show to be held February 28
