Smart Rain: Pro Com 3 Controller

Smart Rain’s Smart Irrigation Controller is one of the most sophisticated and technically advanced controllers on the market today. SMART RAIN SMARTCONTROLLER COMES WITH: 7-inch full-color touchscreen display, Remote access, Waterproof controller box, 48 zones capability, Multiple flow sensors and master valve capability, Rain sensor capability, EPA WaterSence Certified and Lifetime Warranty. Our controllers save our clients up to 30-50% off their irrigation cost. Smart Rain’s mission is to save our customers money and to protect our most valuable resource – WATER.

Learn more here.