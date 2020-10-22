SmartGate Conveyors: Conveyor Units

Our SmartGate Conveyor units replace your dump truck tailgate to allow you to unload your landscape materials out either side and into a wheelbarrow, cart, top dresser, or even a tow behind mulch blower system! Simply pull out the side slide chute, and you can dispense material along a curb or edge for easy spreading! It can do all this without hindering the trucks towing capability and allows for normal dump off of debris or bulk loads. This minimizing expensive, specialized equipment and travel time to and from the jobsite! Our SmartGate Conveyor will hang out on the back of the truck and be the hardest working crew member that responds at the press of a bottom!

Learn more at smartgateconveyors.com