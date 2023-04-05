Snow and ice removal system now available for one-ton trucks

Certified Power Solutions (CPS) intros its SnowPak, a new snow and ice removal system specifically designed for National Truck Equipment Association Class 3-6 trucks.

Optional features include a multi-functional joystick and ground speed-oriented spreader help drivers to easily tackle hoist, plow and spreader applications.

“Recognizing the variety of technologies and equipment in use by our customers, our engineers set out to create a solution that could be tailored to meet the market’s specific needs,” said Wade Gehlhoff, director of engineering at CPS. “With the SnowPak base design, customers have the flexibility to upgrade their system over time by adding features like prewet, plow and hoist joystick and tarp controls without needing to replace what they’ve already purchased.”