SnowCare for Troops expands to help healthcare workers

Project EverGreen’s SnowCare for Troops program has expanded, with the support of sponsor Boss Snowplow, to form the SnowCare for Troops Cares for Our Healthcare Heroes program.

SnowCare for Troops volunteers are asked to nominate front-line healthcare professionals in their community to receive snow and ice removal services. Volunteers are encouraged to identify potential recipients through neighborhood groups, school or church groups or social media. The expanded program will run through April 1, 2021.

“We realize we can’t help all front-line heroes, but we hope that with the support of our dedicated volunteers, we can provide vital snow removal services to healthcare professionals during this unprecedented time,” said Cindy Code, executive director of Project EverGreen.

Volunteers will determine how many individuals or families they can help and what services they can provide. Volunteers are encouraged to identify people directly related to the healthcare field such as nurses, paramedics, health care workers conducting coronavirus testing and hospital support staff.

“Boss is proud to continue to support Project EverGreen and the SnowCare for Troops program,” said Mark Klossner, director of marketing, Boss Snowplow. “We are very excited to extend this service to healthcare heroes and we know that snow and ice professionals will step up to help them. Snow and ice professionals work every day to ensure that driveways, roadways, parking lots and sidewalks are clear of snow and ice so that medical facilities and emergency response teams are able to perform their duties and help those in need when they need it most.”

Once an individual or family has been identified and parameters of service established, SnowCare for Troops volunteers are asked to provide the name, address and list of services provided to Project EverGreen for its database to ensure they are properly matched in the database.