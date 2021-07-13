SnowEx adds all-weather storage containers

SnowEx Products has added a new line of all-weather storage containers designed to store supplies, tools, and PPE closer to where they are used. The containers will be available in four sizes, including 3, 6, 12 and 18 cubic feet. Each container has a molded-in closure that can be secured with an extended shank padlock to keep the contents secure and protected from the elements. The 6, 12, and 18 cubic feet models feature molded-in fork pockets.

“We’re always working to find ways to provide our customers with products that improve their efficiency, and these new storage containers deliver on that by providing mobile on-site storage solutions,” said Seth Bergerud, product manager of parts and accessories for SnowEx.

The durable, weather-resistant, polyethylene storage containers can be used for a variety of storage applications including rock salt, PPE, oil dry, bulk items and more.