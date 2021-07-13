Your behavior appears to be a little unusual. Please verify that you are not a bot.


SnowEx adds all-weather storage containers

July 13, 2021 -  By
0 Comments

SnowEx Products has added a new line of all-weather storage containers designed to store supplies, tools, and PPE closer to where they are used. The containers will be available in four sizes, including 3, 6, 12 and 18 cubic feet. Each container has a molded-in closure that can be secured with an extended shank padlock to keep the contents secure and protected from the elements. The 6, 12, and 18 cubic feet models feature molded-in fork pockets.

The SnowEx all-weather storage containers will be available in four sizes including including 3, 6, 12 and 18 cubic feet. (Photo: SnowEx)

The SnowEx all-weather storage containers will be available in four sizes including 3, 6, 12 and 18 cubic feet. (Photo: SnowEx)

“We’re always working to find ways to provide our customers with products that improve their efficiency, and these new storage containers deliver on that by providing mobile on-site storage solutions,” said Seth Bergerud, product manager of parts and accessories for SnowEx.

The durable, weather-resistant, polyethylene storage containers can be used for a variety of storage applications including rock salt, PPE, oil dry, bulk items and more.

Related Articles

SnowEx debuts Helixx stainless steel hopper
SnowEx Automatixx attachment kits available for tractors
SnowEx introduces V-plow for half-ton trucks
SnowEx debuts Helixx hopper spreaders
This article is tagged with , and posted in Snow+Ice Management
LM Staff

About the Author:

Post a Comment