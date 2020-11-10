SnowEx debuts Helixx stainless steel hopper

SnowEx is bringing its Helixx material delivery system to a new 0.3-cubic-yard stainless steel spreader developed to fit UTVs and compact trucks.

It offers many of the same features found on SnowEx’s larger stainless steel hopper models.

The advanced corkscrew, or “helix,” design of the Helixx spreader is designed to help prevent clogs and outperform the material flow of traditional augers. The system is optimized for efficient and cost-effective use of salt and was engineered to operate in the target range for salt spreading best practices. The Helixx system runs the entire length of the hopper with variable flights to promote even unloading of material.

The spreader has a 2.5-foot-long hopper. Its compact size allows it to address sidewalks, while its ability to deliver a spreading width of up to 30 feet makes it effective on larger jobs.

Baffles within the spreader’s chute direct material to key areas on the spinner, providing an even and consistent spread pattern, while also reducing material directed back at the vehicle. Dual variable-speed controls allow independent adjustment of spinner and Helixx system speeds for precise material delivery, whether at low or high output. They also feature no-blast startup and autoreverse functionality.

The spreader’s hopper and frame are constructed of corrosion-resistant stainless steel. A leg and sill design of the frame provides a more rigid structure. The chute can be flipped up or removed for easier hitch access or to simplify cleanout.

An extension collar can be added to the spreader to add height to the hopper walls in order to increase material capacity. This optional extension collar adds 0.25 cubic yard of capacity, an increase of more than 70 percent.

Other available accessories include spill guards, inverted “V” kits for materials susceptible to compacting, vibrator kits, work light kits, strobe light kits and ratchet strap kits.