Snowfighters Institute to host in-person events across the country

Snowfighters Institute announced several events, including the Inner Circle, an education and networking event for CEOs, owners and senior executives; Forum for Sales, designed to help pros grow revenue, profit, market share or services; Operations Management, a deep dive into field operations, snow plowing strategies, site engineering and snow event management.

Upcoming Snowfighters Institue events include:

Inner Circle

April 18-20, Tuscon, Ariz.

Forum for Sales

May 10-11, Milwaukee, Wis.

July 26-27, Rockland, Maine

Operations Management

June 27-28, Brighton, Mich.

Sept. 6-7, Bensalem, Pa.

See the full calendar of events, with registration details, at SnowfightersInstitute.com.