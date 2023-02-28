Your behavior appears to be a little unusual. Please verify that you are not a bot.


Snowfighters Institute to host in-person events across the country

February 28, 2023 -  By
0 Comments

Snowfighters Institute announced several events, including the Inner Circle, an education and networking event for CEOs, owners and senior executives; Forum for Sales, designed to help pros grow revenue, profit, market share or services; Operations Management, a deep dive into field operations, snow plowing strategies, site engineering and snow event management.

Upcoming Snowfighters Institue events include:

Inner Circle

  • April 18-20, Tuscon, Ariz.

Forum for Sales

  • May 10-11, Milwaukee, Wis.
  • July 26-27, Rockland, Maine

Operations Management

  • June 27-28, Brighton, Mich.
  • Sept. 6-7, Bensalem, Pa.

See the full calendar of events, with registration details, at SnowfightersInstitute.com.

Related Articles

Penn State Extension to offer in-person and online educational events for landscape pros
Penn State to put on virtual T+O Conference
Fred Haskett, Beth Berry to lead virtual pricing class
Advanced Turf Solutions launches virtual education series
This article is tagged with and posted in Snow+Ice Management

Post a Comment