Solar Alliance debuts solar-powered robotic mower charging station at GIE+Expo

Solar Alliance Energy has applied for a patent jointly with the University of Tennessee Research Foundation, for Powershed, a solar-powered charging station for robotic lawnmowers.

The company said its latest design offers 33 percent more power generated per unit.

“The Solar Alliance team has made significant advances with Powershed by increasing the power output of the charging station and decreasing costs,” said CEO Myke Clark. “Our goal has always been to move beyond the prototype stage with a prudent technology development plan and then market Powershed to a broader audience. With the filing of our final patent application, combined with the technological advances we have seen, we are now prepared to begin a broader marketing campaign targeting larger customers and partners.”

The company will exhibit at GIE+EXPO in October in support of the company’s retail and commercial launch.

“GIE+EXPO 2021 is the perfect venue to showcase Powershed and the benefits it can add to a robotic lawnmower system. It has an audience of distributors, dealers and landscapers at one event where we can demonstrate this simple, elegant technology,” Clark said. “The robotic lawnmower industry is growing rapidly as customers look for alternatives to gas-powered lawnmowers.”

Solar Alliance said the current retail price for Powershed is $4,500 and expects to have cost reductions as manufacturing capacity increases.

Solar Alliance expects Powershed to be available to commercial distribution partners and direct sales, with the possibility of sublicensing to robotic mower manufacturers.