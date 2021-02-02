SpaceX engineer joins Lawn Love

Lawn Love, a lawn care startup, has hired Paul McInerny as its new vice president of engineering.

MccInerny was the former director of avionics flight software at SpaceX, where his team wrote the software for the first private spacecraft to orbit the Earth and return safely.

Lawn Love is a marketplace for on-demand lawn care services operating in more than 120 cities. Lawn Love matches homeowners with qualified lawn care professionals. The entire service, from quoting to payment, is managed on the platform.

“As marketplaces become more centralized and corporate behemoths take over more industries, it’s important that we maintain a healthy ecosystem of owner-operated businesses. I love that Lawn Love is all about the little guy,” McInerny said.

Lawn Love said the company aims to modernize the lawn care experience for both customers and small lawn care operators across the U.S.

“We’re scaling up our engineering team, and Paul will be leading this charge,” said Jeremy Yamaguchi, Lawn Love CEO. “We’re investing in stability across our platform while working hard to deliver new features and functionality that our lawn care providers and customers love. 2021 is going to be a big year for us. Paul has deep experience building software and leading engineering teams in high-stakes environments. He’s going to be a key player in solving the many complex challenges we face as we continue to build out the Lawn Love platform.”

Lawn Love was founded in 2014 and was launched through the Y-Combinator startup accelerator. The company has raised funding from investors like Joe Montana, Barbara Corcoran and others. The company said there are currently thousands of independent contractors providing lawn care and snow removal services on the platform.